e-Headlines

As pandemic continues, colleges help unemployed workers find new jobs

Education Dive

The American Association of Community Colleges and the National Governors Association, for example, are spearheading a network of governors’ offices, community colleges and workforce development offices that will share strategies for retraining workers who’ve lost their jobs because of the coronavirus. About 20 states have signed onto the effort.

Higher ed council wants Kentucky high schoolers to have more access to dual credit classes

Louisville Courier Journal

Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education is recommending more resources for high school students who wish to enroll in dual-credit college courses after a new study revealed dual-credit students are more academically successful.

Austin Community College becomes first community college in Texas to use 100% renewable energy

KVUE

The switch to clean energy at the Austin Community College (ACC) campuses in Round Rock and Elgin makes ACC the first community college in Texas to have campuses that use entirely wind and solar power.

Commentary: Community college: A reliable and proven pathway to a better future

ROI-NJ.com

Despite being in existence for five decades, New Jersey’s community colleges often do not receive the recognition deserved, writes Frederick Keating, president of Rowan College of South Jersey.