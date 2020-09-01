e-Headlines

Why apprenticeships should go soft

Washington Monthly

A novel job training program fills the real skills gap.

Facing pandemic toll, thousands of Massachusetts students didn’t apply for federal student aid

WBUR

As of August 14, graduates from Massachusetts public high schools had completed 2,366 fewer FAFSA forms this year than they did last year — a drop of 5.1 percent. That makes the decline in Massachusetts slightly steeper than the national downturn, at 4.3 percent.

New paper finds FAFSA verification costs have outsized impact on public institutions, particularly community colleges

NASFAA (blog)

The FAFSA verification process is unnecessarily burdensome and the costs associated with it disproportionately fall on public institutions, particularly community colleges, according to a new working paper.

Atlanta Technical College launches “Limited Labs,” a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning

On Common Ground News

As Georgia grapples with navigating in-person and virtual learning this school year, Atlanta Technical College is fusing innovation with ingenuity to host “limited labs” – a hybrid of online and in-person learning.

Lenoir Community College equips classrooms with smart technology for student engagement

WITN

As many universities and community colleges try to navigate the world of online classes during the pandemic, one North Carolina community college is embracing new technology for students to feel more connected to their courses.

Community college district considers building student housing

Daily Post

There is a demand for nearly 1,000 student beds at each of the three community colleges in San Mateo County, according to a report that the San Mateo County Community College Board will review Wednesday.