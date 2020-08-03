Newsmakers

New CEO

Howard J. Spearman will be the eighth president of Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois, effective September 1. He previously served at the college in several leadership roles from 2011 to 2019, including vice president of student services/chief student services officer; associate vice president of enrollment, retention and student development/chief student services officer; and dean of advising and retention. Most recently, he was vice president of student affairs and chief student services officer at Madison College in Wisconsin.

Acting CEO

Former Río Hondo College Superintendent/President Teresa Dreyfuss has returned to the California college to serve as its acting chief administrator. Dreyfuss started at the college as a part-time faculty member in 1987 and rose through the ranks to become interim superintendent/president in 2012. She assumed the job permanently the following year. Dreyfuss is credited with overseeing $300 million in construction projects, opening three regional campuses and leading the college through the Great Recession. She also started a program that gave students free tuition for their first two years. She retired in June 2019.

CEO retirements

Dale Doty, chancellor of River Parishes Community College (RPCC) in Louisiana, announced his plans to retire effective December 31. He has served in the position since 2013. Under his leadership, the college has increased business partnerships and opened three new educational and workforce development facilities to serve more than 3,700 non-credit students in the last year.

“Serving as chancellor of RPCC has been an absolute pleasure,” Doty said. “Seven years ago, we were teaching students in subpar facilities. Today, our students, faculty and staff are learning and working in first-class facilities that are helping to move the needle of workforce development in the River Parishes region.”

Doty previously was vice president for academic affairs at Florence-Darlington Technical College in South Carolina. Prior to that he held a similar position at Western Colorado Community College, and worked for Southern Tool Co. for 16 years before that.

Ron Granger, president of Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC), has announced that he will retire at the end of his term in July 2021, concluding a 40-year career in academia.

Since 2016, Granger has led CNCC during times of unprecedented change and challenge in higher education. From the outset of his presidency, he enlisted the participation of representatives from the Colorado Northwestern community in redefining the institution’s mission and vision and in developing a new strategic plan that focused on ensuring student success by improving recruitment, retention and graduation rates; hiring outstanding administrators, faculty and staff; enhancing program offerings; and expanding community and workforce partnerships. Additionally, Granger spearheaded several program expansions including workforce development, adult education, paleontology and several partnerships with Colorado universities.

“I take tremendous pride in the growth the college has experienced as a community ally, collaborator and leader, working with local, regional and state agencies to leverage resources and achieve shared goals,” Granger said.

Prior to CNCC, Granger was vice president for administrative services at Central Wyoming College from 2012 to 2016, vice president for finance at Crowder College in Montana from 2002 to 2011, and a professor at Southern Utah University from 1999 to 2002, among other positions he has held over his career.

Stephanie H. Shanblatt, who has served Bucks County Community College in Pennsylvania since 2012, plans to retire in June 2021.

“I have deeply appreciated the opportunity to serve the college and have truly enjoyed my tenure at Bucks,” said Shanblatt, the fourth president in the college’s 56-year history.

Shanblatt noted that she’s proud of several accomplishments collectively achieved with administration, faculty and staff members. Under her leadership, the college developed its Science Center, expanded health science and workforce development programs, and crafted a collaboration between credit and non-credit programs.

“Most importantly, we have focused on student success with many new initiatives that have demonstrably helped our students to graduate and transfer,” Shanblatt said in announcing her plans to retire.

Prior to Bucks, Shanblatt was provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Lansing Community College in Michigan.

CEO obituary

David E. Daniel, who served as the third president of Midland College (MC) in Texas from 1991 to 2008 and also served as board chair of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), passed away on July 23. He was 83.

Under his leadership, the college saw a 50 percent increase in enrollment, a $41.8 million bond pass and the creation of a baccalaureate degree. He established the Midland College Advanced Technology Center and the Cogdell Learning Center, and acquired the Petroleum Professional Development Center. While president, Midland also expanded its campus with a new dining hall, medical building, residence halls and more. In 2012, the college named the men’s residence hall in his honor.

In 2003, MC teamed with Texas Tech University, Sul Ross State University, University of Texas of the Permian Basin and Lubbock Christian University to allow MC students the opportunity to earn bachelor degrees through distance learning classes.

Daniel was also a state and national leader in community colleges. In 1991-1992, he served as AACC board chair. He was a member of the AACC board from 1988 to 1993. In Texas, Danile was president of the Texas Association of Community Colleges and a member of the Texas Council of Workforce and Economic Competitiveness.

“David Daniel gave 17 years of service to Midland College and the Midland community,” said MC President Steve Thomas. “He garnered tremendous community support for Midland College and established MC as a national leader among community colleges. I am privileged to continue to lead MC in its tradition of excellence.”

Appointments

Jeff Gray is now chief academic officer for Arkansas State University Mid-South. He has been a member of the ASU Mid-South campus community for 12 years, starting as an adjunct instructor and most recently serving as dean of workforce education.

Susan Krejci is now executive director of the Workforce Connect Healthcare Sector Partnership at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) in Cleveland. Krejci, a Tri-C graduate, most recently was an operations manager at Better Health Partnership.