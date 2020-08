What is the expected fall enrollment at your community college campus compared to last fall?

Increase by up to 10 percent

Increase by 11 to 25 percent

Increase by 26 percent to 50 percent

Increase by more than 50 percent

Decrease by less than 10 percent

Decrease by 11 to 25 percent

Decrease by 26 to 50 percent

Decrease by more than 50 percent View Results