AACC news & notes

Policy & advocacy

AACC/ACCT updated statement on equity, diversity and excellence

The American Association of Community Colleges and the Association of Community College Trustees have a longstanding commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity. They recently amended their joint statement to reflect the current state of affairs.

News & social media

Latest Community College Journal now online

The August/September issue of Community College Journal is now available online. Check out articles on budgeting during uncertain times, right-sizing facilities for the future, remote learning practices and more.

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC member colleges on the association’s website. The CC Spotlight also now highlights promising practices at member colleges related to the pandemic. Get your college in the limelight.

Opportunities from other organizations

Funding available for agricultural workforce training

Is your college developing or expanding an agricultural workforce training program? The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative-Education and Workforce Development (EWD) focuses on fostering the next generation of research, education and extension professionals in the food and agricultural sciences. Submit grant applications by September 24. Interested applicants can register for an informational AFRI EWD webinar on August 19 at 1:00 p.m. (CT).

Internships available for community college students

The Community College Internships (CCI) Program is now accepting applications for the 2021 spring term. The program works to encourage community college students to enter technical careers relevant to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) mission by providing technical training experiences at DOE laboratories. Selected students serve as interns at one of 16 participating DOE laboratories. Applications are due October 7.

Create connections, virtually

AACC collaborates with the French Embassy in the U.S. in facilitating Franco-American higher education partnerships. While in-person study abroad is disrupted, France aims to help community colleges develop collaboratively remote learning and virtual exchange opportunities. Community colleges can submit a project to the call for proposals by October 30. Share a Franco-American project that will allow students to connect online to ideas, peers and methods from the partner country in order to obtain funding of up to $7,500. Details and the application form are available on the website of the Face Foundation.

Apply for virtual exchange grants

The Stevens Initiative is providing virtual exchanges to give young people relationship-building and skill-development opportunities. Applications are being accepted for the 2020 Virtual Exchange Grant Competition through October 13. Up to $10 million in funding is available for schools, institutions and organizations to implement virtual exchange programs that connect youth in the U.S. and in the Middle East and North Africa.