e-Headlines

Community colleges prepare for spike in enrollment

Fox Carolina (video)

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, South Carolina community colleges are preparing for a spike in enrollment as students look to stay closer to home.

Gateway gives student hands-on experience for career, transfer path to four-year college

Kenosha News

Gateway Technical College graduate Jack Holtman’s college project to work with a local nonprofit group prepared him for his career by giving him the opportunity to apply his skills to a real-world situation.

University of Hawaii community colleges introduce new scholarship for residents impacted by COVID

Pacific Business News

The University of Hawaii community colleges are rolling out a new financial aid option — called the Kulia scholarship — for prospective students economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Noem announces program to help SD workers dislocated by COVID-19

KEVN Black Hills Fox

In an effort to support workers dislocated by COVID-19, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem this week announced the launch of the program UpSkill, which comprises 22 online certificate programs in high-demand fields, including business, healthcare, information technology and manufacturing.