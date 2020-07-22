e-Headlines

San Bernardino Community College District saves taxpayers $19.6M
IECN
District officials recently refinanced bonds and took advantage of two low-interest-rate periods before and after the COVID-19 pandemic to replace higher interest rates with lower interest rates.
Gateway continues to enroll for cost-free HOPE training program
Kenosha News
The program at Gateway Technical College provides cost-free training to workers — such as those dislocated by the COVID-19 pandemic — for in-demand career fields, which includes a $500 stipend to all students at the halfway point of their coursework