e-Headlines

By Daily Staff July 21, 2020

San Bernardino Community College District saves taxpayers $19.6M
IECN
District officials recently refinanced bonds and took advantage of two low-interest-rate periods before and after the COVID-19 pandemic to replace higher interest rates with lower interest rates.

Gateway continues to enroll for cost-free HOPE training program
Kenosha News
The program at Gateway Technical College provides cost-free training to workers — such as those dislocated by the COVID-19 pandemic — for in-demand career fields, which includes a $500 stipend to all students at the halfway point of their coursework

