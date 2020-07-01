e-headlines

High school graduates can attend Community College of Denver for free

Denver Post

Faced with declining enrollment projections, the Community College of Denver is offering free tuition for eligible 2020 graduates of Denver Public Schools.

Walla Walla Community College offers new degree program

Lewiston Tribune

Walla Walla Community College in Washington is launching an associate degree in agricultural business.

Heartland Community College signs pledge to increase voter registration

Pantagraph

Keith Cornille, president of Heartland Community College in Illinois, signed on to the All IN Campus Democracy Challenge, which calls for an action plan to increase student voting rates.

Commentary: Crises like the one we’re in make clear that community colleges are essential

Daily Pilot

Online programs, such as the one at Coastline Community College in California, offer a proven, practical, time-tested solution during the pandemic to help people attain a GED, take ESOL courses, upgrade their job skills and earn transfer credits.