e-Headlines

Education Department is making it harder for colleges to boost student aid during crisis

NPR

The U.S. Department of Education is making it harder for colleges to reconsider — and potentially increase — financial aid for students who have lost jobs or family income in the current economic crisis.

Commentary: Now is the worst time to shortchange community colleges

Maryland Matters

Ensuring that public schools and colleges are fully funded, accessible and able to reopen safely for all students is critical for our recovery as a community and should not be open for debate.

UNC System picks Peter Hans, state community college leader, as its next president

Raleigh News & Observer

Peter Hans will focus on making sure public universities are affordable and accessible to families across the state and that it’s simple for students to transfer from community colleges to four-year universities, as well as between universities.

Great Bay Community College to offer course on mindfulness

Seacoastonline.com

For four Tuesdays in July, the Massachusetts college is offering a new course, “the Fundamentals of Mindfulness,” which will teach people to make better choices, lower stress, release worry and regret, and live more relaxed, empathetic lives.

Mohave Community College adds new social media marketing course for fall semester

KDMiner.com

Due to COVID-19, social media marketing is more necessary for businesses as they shift to online sales, digital marketing and social media platforms.

Mount Wachusett Community College training a new generation of EMTs

Gardner News

There has been a growing local demand for EMTs in the age of COVID-19, and officials at the Massachusetts college are answering the call.