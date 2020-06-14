e-Headlines

Will 2020 crises permanently derail community college students’ educations?

Boston Globe

More so even than at other schools, the repercussions of the pandemic have reverberated deeply at community colleges, which serve primarily part-time students who juggle families and jobs, and even in normal times struggle with basic needs like food, housing, childcare and transportation.

Community college presidents aim to address ‘tremendous racial inequities’ on campuses

Los Angeles Times

The presidents of 60 California community colleges have formed an alliance that aims to combat racism and educational inequities on campuses where the majority are students of color.

Commentary: Police, protesters finding common ground

CommonWealth

Colleges, police departments and agencies like the Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee should work collaboratively to offer more training academies that are integrated with higher education opportunities, with a particular emphasis on recruiting people of color into careers in law enforcement.

Millions of workers are jobless while in-demand jobs need workers. Can colleges train them?

PBS NewsHour

Colleges and universities, which are trying to figure out their own futures, will need to be encouraged to shift their focus to job training in some cases, and displaced workers will need to be persuaded to rethink their careers.

Pandemic pauses Michigan students pursuing trade careers

Associated Press

The stigma surrounding trade schools and a statewide culture of college being the only post-grad option greatly impacted the number of students pursuing skilled trade training.

Commentary: California’s rigid funding rules hurt community colleges

Capitol Weekly

Byzantine and inflexible state funding requirements make it more difficult – and actually more expensive – to properly serve faculty, staff and students throughout the system.

Colleges need to play a role in rebuilding the economy, panelists say

Virginia Business

As Virginia moves into its recovery phase from the COVID-19 pandemic, economic leaders – including the president and CEO of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank – say there is work to be done to support college students and Virginians who are changing careers, especially in terms of equal opportunities.

Community colleges launch improved admission system

Northglenn Thornton Sentinel

A new, guaranteed admission program will provide Colorado Community College System students pursuing an associate degree a more solid path to admission to a partner four-year university.