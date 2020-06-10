e-Headlines

Community colleges to take hard look at how they teach aspiring cops

Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

Community colleges around the country are embarking on reviews of how they teach future police officers, aiming to make changes at the beginning stages of law-enforcement training amid intense scrutiny of policing tactics in the U.S.

Ohio’s community colleges encourage students to take online classes this fall

Columbus Dispatch

As students and families continue to face coronavirus-related uncertainty about the fall, the Ohio Association of Community Colleges is encouraging them consider community colleges’ experience in online instruction, lower tuition and general education credits that easily transfer.

Commentary: College in a pandemic is tough enough — without reliable broadband access, it’s nearly impossible

Hechinger Report

Steps that policymakers can take to shrink the digital divide.