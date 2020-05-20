Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Steve Robinson will serve as the next president of Lansing Community College (Michigan). He is currently president of Owens Community College (OCC) in Ohio, a position he has held since 2018. Previously, Robinson was OCC’s provost and vice president of academic affairs since 2015. He also served as interim president in 2017. Prior to OCC, Robinson was executive dean of planning and research at Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan. Robinson has roots at Lansing Community College. He taught there as an intern at the beginning of his career, and his father-in-law was one of the first students at the college in 1958. Robinson will succeed Brent Knight, who is retiring after serving at the helm for more than a decade.

New CEOs

Victoria Bastecki-Perez is the sixth president of Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) in Pennsylvania, where she served as interim president. Previously, Bastecki-Perez was the college’s vice president of academic affairs, dean of health and physical education, and director and professor of dental hygiene. Before joining MCCC in 1996, Bastecki-Perez was a faculty member and senior clinical supervisor at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Dental Medicine for nine years.

Chris Kuberski will serve as the next president of Highland Community College in Illinois. She is currently executive vice president at the college. Kuberski joined the college in 2015, after serving at Rend Lake College (Illinois) as vice president of academic instruction since 2008. She also was chair of the liberal arts division at the college and was a professor of English and speech. Kuberski will succeed Tim Hood, who will retire June 30 after five years as president.

Interim CEOs

Nate Bryant has been approved as interim president of North Shore Community College in Massachusetts, effective July 5. He currently is vice president and chief of staff at Salem State University (Massachusetts).

Doris Cintrón will serve as interim president of Guttman Community College in New York City. She is currently senior associate provost for academic affairs, assessment and accreditation with the City College of New York (CUNY) system. Cintrón has served as an administrator with CUNY since 1994, holding positions that included acting dean and associate dean of education, and interim dean of humanities and the arts.

Appointments

James Duffie will serve as vice president of finance and administration at Palm Beach State College (PBSC) in Florida. He previously was the college’s controller. He is also an alumnus of the college. Prior to PBSC, Duffie was director of business services at Northwest Florida State College.

Bill McGreevy is now vice president of administrative services at Grossmont College in California. He previously served in the position in an interim role. He joined the college in 2017 as dean of arts, languages and communication.

Doug Schantz is associate vice president of business affairs at Clark State Community College in Ohio. Most recently, he was director of business operations at Wittenberg University, where he served for more than 20 years.

Elizabeth Schnell has been named vice chancellor of marketing and communications at Oakland Community College in Michigan. She comes from the Henry Ford Health System, where she served for 32 years, most recently as vice president of marketing and brand strategy.