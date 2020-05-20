e-Headlines

With higher ed in limbo, students are switching to community colleges

Hechinger Report

Community colleges are a better option for students than taking a semester or a year off from school, said Martha Parham, spokesperson for the American Association of Community Colleges.

Community colleges may see a surge in popularity amid COVID-19 pandemic

WWMT

Community colleges offering competitive courses at a more affordable price could appeal to students.

I worked my ass off to save for a 4-year school, but now I’m choosing community college instead

Cosmopolitan

Soumya Bysanii, 18, spent her whole life dreaming of a four-year college. Then the coronavirus came.

Enrollment usually rises at community colleges during an economic downturn. That’s not the case during coronavirus.

Colorado Sun

Fall enrollment among Colorado community colleges is down 22 percent at a time those schools have become more reliant on tuition.

Commentary: Community colleges: anchors of democracy

Association of American Colleges & Universities (blog)

It’s the community college student who has been most at risk from disruption in higher education. And it’s the communities those colleges serve that have been most vulnerable to the coronavirus.