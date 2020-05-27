e-Headlines

Will coronavirus problems mean even more ‘summer melt’ this year?

Hechinger Report

Community colleges are trying to make it easier for students, and their parents, to stay motivated during summer months. The president of Northern Virginia Community College, Anne Kress, has been holding video sessions with parents about financial aid and transfer agreements.

Commentary: Wanted: Skills training for economic recovery

Barron’s

Millions of unemployed adults will need job training focused on the specific skills and education needed to gain employment, often technology-oriented, but including problem-solving and collaboration, along with the chance to earn a competitive credential or two-year degree, opening the door to new career opportunities.

Commentary: MSU and LCC are bracing for very different fall semesters

Lansing State Journal

Michigan State University is trying to create the usual experience as best it can. Lansing Community College is trying to show off what it has.

Commentary: Teaching Nemo: How I learned to juggle community college while instructing my 9-year-old nephew from home

The 74

I have only one student and it’s exhausting. I can’t imagine how my teachers manage their classes and support as many as 150 students a day.

Community College of Philadelphia will start fall with online classes

Philadelphia Inquirer

The Community College of Philadelphia became the first college in the region to announce it would start the fall semester with online classes, with some face-to-face courses, particularly labs or those that require hands-on instruction.

Anne Arundel Community College set for fall online courses, anticipates enrollment increase

Capital Gazette

The Maryland college could see an increase in enrollment as more students consider community college based on previous trends, especially as people consider new sets of skills in a time of unemployment.