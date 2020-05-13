e-Headlines

How community colleges solve remote learning challenges

EdTech Magazine: Focus on Higher Education

In addition to technology inequities, students may also be balancing coursework with jobs and caregiving responsibilities — an ordeal complicated further by social distancing measures, says Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations for the American Association of Community Colleges.

Local community colleges help students with rent, food to avoid drop outs

NPR — All Things Considered

When Westmoreland County Community College in Pennsylvania transitioned to remote learning due to the coronavirus, the school asked students what they needed to stay in school.

Commentary: With coronavirus clouding student futures, community colleges provide an affordable, alternative solution

Times Herald

What were once considered “alternative” options, will instead become more typical in today’s uncertain environment, writes Vicki Bastecki-Perez, interim president and provost at Montgomery County Community College in Pennsylvania.

Coronavirus: Marion Technical College sees $297,063 cut from budget

Marion Star

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine this week announced that a total of $775 million will be cut from the biennial budget over the next two months in an effort to ease the burden of sharply declining tax collections. The higher education budget is being reduced by $110 million, or 3.8 percent across the board, according to DeWine.