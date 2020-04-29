e-Headlines

Commentary: The strengths we’ve built during the coronavirus outbreak will accelerate our recovery

Cleveland.com

The strengths we build now will carry us forward as we emerge from this outbreak, writes Alex Johnson, president of Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio) and board chair of the American Association of Community Colleges.

What does it take to be a successful community college president?

EdNC

Incoming community college presidents are entering the job at a time when the role of president has become increasingly challenging, and not just because of the pandemic.

SUNY students covering more college costs, receiving less aid

Poughkeepsie Journal

New York state’s new budget removes a 98 percent state “funding floor” that ensured community colleges would not see the state’s base aid fall more than 2 percent even if their enrollments declined more than that.

Howard Community College students, faculty overcome obstacles to adjust to coronavirus remote learning

Baltimore Sun

Howard Community College assistant professor Megan Myers checks in with her students once a week via Zoom, a video conference service, where they go over lecture content, but Myers also makes sure to stay connected with her students.