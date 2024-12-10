Supporting international students in and out of the classroom

International students bring invaluable diversity and global perspectives to our classrooms. However, adjusting to a new educational system and cultural environment can be challenging. Here are five essential tips that community colleges can do to provide robust support to these students, ensuring their success, well-being and a sense of belonging.

Create a “home away from home” by creating a welcoming campus community.

Creating an inclusive and welcoming environment starts with campus culture. At Lone Star College (LSC), we encourage faculty, staff and students to be open and approachable. Simple actions like greeting international students by name, encouraging them to attend campus events and promoting cultural awareness can make a significant difference.

This article comes from the current issue of the Community College Journal, the flagship publication of the American Association of Community Colleges.

The Lone Star College Office of Honors and International Education (HIE) has a team of international student officers and international faculty fellows at most campuses who provide engagement activities to help with integration. Almost all campuses have an active international student’s club/organization where not just international students, but internationally inclined students come together, which creates a sense of family.

International Programs is establishing a peer exchange program where domestic honors students act as buddies to help international and global scholars acclimate. Making international students feel like a part of the campus family is key to their comfort and integration.

Provide comprehensive orientation programs.

Orientation is a critical time for international students to understand the academic and social landscape of their new environment. More importantly, students are here on a regulated visa type with study requirements and work restrictions. At LSC, we have a series of pre-departure orientations for newly accepted students, visa workshops and other information sessions. Once the student arrives in the country, we have a compliance orientation and an acclimation orientation at seven main campuses.

Related article: Another bump among international student enrollments

Our orientation program covers not only academic expectations but also practical aspects such as navigating public transportation, understanding local customs and accessing healthcare services. Providing information in multiple formats (e.g., in-person and online) and ensuring it’s available in different languages can further enhance its effectiveness. We are piloting a health insurance information session for Spanish speakers this fall.

Colleges should regularly update these programs to reflect the latest best practices in international student support and apply them to the ever-changing landscape of international student services.

Offer tailored academic support.

International students may face unique academic challenges, including language barriers and different educational backgrounds. Offering academic support tailored to their needs, such as writing workshops, language labs and tutoring services, is essential. However, providing additional resources for understanding academic integrity and expectations in the U.S. education system is important. At LSC, we have piloted a unique function where honors and international students have a dedicated academic advisor to help students with their unique academic/transfer needs. These academic advisors are part of our orientation process and are trained to be familiar with this student population to ensure they follow a correct degree path and are transfer- or career-ready.

Enhance cultural adjustment services through campus and community engagement.

Cultural adjustment can be one of the most challenging aspects for international students. Setting up dedicated support services, such as counseling and cultural adjustment workshops, to address these issues will help mitigate feelings of isolation.

The International Programs team provides resources and workshops throughout the semester about local cultural norms, social practices and community resources that can help students feel more at home. Students are encouraged to get involved in the clubs and organizations on campus.

We also facilitate opportunities to participate in local festivals and plan field trips to local attractions.

Identify unique needs while emphasizing belonging.

Understanding that each international student has unique needs — ranging from academic to personal — is crucial. LSC implements regular check-ins at the start, mid and end of every semester to gauge these needs effectively. Although LSC has a group of employees to assist international students specifically, we must always strive to maintain a strong sense of community by treating international students as integral members of the college family.

This balance helps them feel valued and supported and enhances their overall college experience.

Many international students are first-generation, and their opportunity to study in the U.S. is often the result of significant sacrifices made by their families. For many, this is also their first experience in the U.S., making their time at LSC is not only crucial to their academic journey but also to their overall impression of the country. Whether this experience is positive or negative largely depends on the support and environment we provide.