DataPoints: Distribution of federal student aid

In 2023-24, 30% of Pell Grant funding went to public two-year college students, compared to 38% of public four-year students, according to a new annual report from the College Board.

The two-year sector also received a smaller percentage of funding than public four-year institutions for other federal student aid programs, including Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants, Federal Work-Study, and direct subsidized and unsubsidized loans, says the “Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid 2024” report.

On average, first-time, full-time in-district students at public two-year colleges have been receiving enough grant aid to cover their tuition and fees since 2009-10, the report says. This academic year, the average published tuition-and-fees cost (the sticker price) for in-district public two-year colleges is $4,050.

The average overall Pell Grant award for 2023-24 was $4,930; the maximum award for 2023-24 and the current year is $7,395.