Washington Watch: Updates on FY 25 earmarks

Although Congress just passed its fiscal year (FY) 2024 appropriations package a month ago, lawmakers have already begun the process for crafting FY 2025’s appropriations bills. As has been the case for the last several appropriations cycles, earmarks will once again be allowed, though with similar restrictions as was found in the FY 2024 process.

In the Senate, congressionally directed spending — which is the upper chamber’s official title for earmarks — continues to be straightforward. The Senate Appropriations Committee will be accepting requests for nine of the committee’s 12 bills, including the Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education (Labor-HHS-ED) bill. However, individual members have their own rules and guidelines for requests dependent upon their party affiliations and priorities.

The deadlines for members to submit their requests to the committee vary by subcommittee jurisdiction of the bills and can be found here. Please note that legislators have likely set their own deadlines ahead of these, and those can be found on their individual official (not campaign) websites.

On the House side

The House has now also provided guidance for its community project requests — the lower chamber’s official name for earmarks — despite an imminent deadline of this Friday, May 3, for members to submit their requests to the House Appropriations Committee. Like FY 24, the House won’t accept requests for projects for inclusion in the Labor-HHS-ED bill. However, according to an American Association of Community Colleges analysis, community colleges may still have an opportunity to receive funding via House requests in other appropriations bills, including those funding the departments of Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Justice and Commerce.

Again, time is of the essence, and colleges are encouraged to reach out to their representatives immediately to request community project funding if they are interested. Although this guidance has only now been made available, deadlines for individual members may have already passed. Like the Senate, these deadlines can be found on House members’ individual congressional websites.

It should also be noted that there are members in both chambers who do not accept any requests for earmarks.

Please reach out to me, Alexis Gravely, if you have any further questions about FY 25 community project funding or congressionally directed spending.