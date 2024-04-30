Not holding back about FAFSA

The FAFSA fiasco and safety for Jewish students on college campuses were the main focus of a Senate appropriations hearing on Tuesday with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

At the Senate subcommittee hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2025 budget for the U.S. Education Department (ED), lawmakers from both sides of the aisle expressed their displeasure with the bungled rollout of the new process to apply for federal student aid, adding that the missteps have resulted in lower rates of FAFSA completions compared to last year. Several senators noted their concerns that some prospective students may simply decide to forgo college.

Sen. Shelley Capito (R-West Virginia) said that ED has focused too much on the administration’s plans to cancel student loans rather than on a smooth roll out of the revamped Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

“It is not an understatement to say that this has been an unmitigated disaster caused by an inexcusable failure of leadership,” she said. “Implementation of this bipartisan congressional priority should have been a top priority for the Biden administration.”

Big drops in FAFSA completions

Capito then displayed a placard showing drops in FAFSA completions this year. Overall, FAFSA completions are down 36% nationally compared to the same time last year, she said. In her state of West Virginia, the number of high school students who have completed the FAFSA is down almost 40% compared to last year. For nontraditional college-age students in West Virginia — those age 25 and older — the rate is down 35%.

“Maybe students put off postsecondary education to work or take care of a family member, and now because of this mess they are having to delay their goal of furthering their education,” Capito said. “Some students may never end up enrolling in postsecondary education because the hurdles to complete the FAFSA are just too high.”

Capito also expressed concerns about the wave of regulations that ED is rolling out, including ones pertaining to Title IX, student loan forgiveness and cash-management.

“I urge you to abandon these efforts,” she told Cardona.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was more pointed in her critism of the secretary.

“I have to tell you Secretary Cardona how disappointed I am in your leadership. What happened with the FAFSA system is simply inexcusable and inexplicable,” she said.

The Democrat chair of the subcommittee was more tempered in her criticism but firm.

“I’m deeply concerned about low FAFSA completion rates, particularly given the promise of FAFSA simplifaction to make it easier for students to apply, and ultimately help more students to persue postsecondary education,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin). “I know you and your staff are working hard to fix these issues, but I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that we get this right. Accesing this aid can make the difference between someone being able to go to college or not.”

Cardona explained ED is working to swiftly process FAFSA applications and to send information to colleges that they need to develop student aid offers. The department’s activities include daily communications with college presidents and student aid officers, webinars, clinics with families and even working with community organizations to help spread the word about FAFSA.

Lawmakers also asked Cardona whether ED expects the FAFSA process for the next academic year, which begins October 1, will roll out smoothly. The secretary replied that is the expectation.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) said he wants to see more financial literacy for students before they receive student aid so they to better understand their options and obligations.

Campus safety

The Senate panel also focused on unruly student protests on college campuses, particularly the increase of anti-Semitism over the past few months. Capito said ED has the authority to withhold federal funds from colleges if they violate Title VI, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.

Cardona emphasized the department’s rejection of anti-Semitism on campuses, noting ED is investigating Columbia University in New York for alleged incidents on its campus.

“Safe and peaceful protests are protected by the First Amendment, [but] not when they are unsafe, violent or they are attacking students on campus,” Cardona said. He added that he has a child in college and he would not want his child on a campus that he felt was unsafe.