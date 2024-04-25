Newsmakers

CEO retirement announcement

Beverly Walker-Griffea, president of Mott Community College (MCC), plans to retire on May 24. She became the Michigan college’s seventh president in August 2014. She is also the first female and first African American CEO in MCC’s 100-year history.

Noted for her “grace, determination and grit,” Walker-Griffea has led the charge to transform the college in boosting student success through efforts such as hiring student success coaches, restructuring student completion pathways, strategically reducing enrollment and retention barriers, partnering with businesses, nonprofits and education institutions to deliver excellent academic and workforce opportunities, and more.

During her tenure, Walker-Griffea also weathered unique challenges such as the Flint water crisis, cyber hacks at the college, the Covid pandemic and and the aftermaths of declining enrollments and revenue.

“Through all challenges that faced the college, she has led Mott Community College with grace, competence and determination,” said MCC Trustee Michael Freeman, who announced the impending retirement at a board meeting this week. He also announced that Walker-Griffea will receive the college’s first-ever president emeritus designation.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan) lauded Walker-Griffea’s tenure as the college’s leader.

“Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea will leave Mott Community College with a lasting legacy of student success and honorable leadership,” he said in an Instagram post. “I’m thankful for her commitment to helping students reach their educational goals and thank her for her dedication to the Flint community.”

In 2023, Walker-Griffea was named Community College CEO of the Year by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). Among her many other kudos: She was recognized as a 2022 Texas Woman’s University Distinguished Alumna and Distinguished Alumna by Oklahoma State University (OSU) in 2019. She was inducted into the OSU Diversity Hall of Fame in 2022 and the Genesee Regional Women’s Hall of Fame in 2017.

Prior to MCC, Walker-Griffea was senior vice president for student services at Montgomery College in Maryland for three years. She also served as vice president of student affairs for five years at Thomas Nelson Community College in Virginia. Earlier in her career, she was dean of student development in the Houston Community College System. In 2015, Walker-Griffea served for two years as president of American Association for Women in Community Colleges, an AACC affiliate council.

Kudos

Jack Bagwell, president of College of The Albemarle (COA), has been named the 2024 CEO of the Year by the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges.

Bagwell was recognized for his exceptional leadership qualities, steadfast commitment to the community college mission, and achievements in furthering higher education within North Carolina.

“His innovative approach and dedication to excellence have advanced our institution and set a standard for community colleges nationwide,” David Harris, chair of the COA board of trustees, said in a release.

Bagwell began his tenure as president of COA in December 2019, after spending more than 30 years in the South Carolina community college system.