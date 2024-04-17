ICYMI: Coverage of the 2024 AACC Annual

Here is a compilation of CC Daily articles on the 2024 AACC Annual in Louisville, Kentucky. We look forward to seeing you in Nashville for the 2025 annual convention!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the annual AACC convention, it was AACC President Walter Bumphus asking renowned journalist Gayle King about her career, love of basketball and more. Plus this year’s AACC Leadership Award recipients.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting one AACC Award of Excellence is impressive. Receiving two draws extra attention. But three? Well, ask Hudson County Community College what that’s like.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Education Department will soon issue several new proposed rules that will affect postsecondary institutions, including community colleges. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State College (Ohio) — who represented community colleges on a panel charged with trying to negotiate those proposed rules — wants two-year colleges to read them and be vocal.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The U.S. Education Department is encouraging community colleges to tap federal assistance that is designed to help students who don’t have a high school diploma or its equivalent.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baton Rouge Community College and ExxonMobil have teamed to bring training and employment opportunities to North Baton Rouge residents.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City Colleges of Chicago has designed a framework to help faculty achieve excellence at all stages of the faculty lifecycle.
As part of its mission to improve outcomes for rural students in its region, Community Colleges of Appalachia has developed a Rural Educators Academy that provides a structured learning experience with insights for college leaders, educators and staff that can help transform campus cultures and boost student outcomes.
AACC 2024 session will feature schools that have participated in Second Chance Pell experiment.
Leaders from Maricopa Community College, Houston Community College and Miami Dade College — the first three nationwide to develop AI associate and bachelor’s degrees — will provide insights into their strategies and challenges and make recommendations about curriculum, industry partners, student recruiting, faculty training and resources available for all of the above, at the AACC 2024 Annual.
Northern Virginia Community College has leveraged the geography of its home base — as well as programming in areas like data intelligence and cybersecurity — to launch promising partnerships with both the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy.