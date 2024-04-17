ICYMI: Coverage of the 2024 AACC Annual

iStock

By Daily Staff April 17, 2024    Print

Here is a compilation of CC Daily articles on the 2024 AACC Annual in Louisville, Kentucky. We look forward to seeing you in Nashville for the 2025 annual convention!

Turning the tables on Gayle King
Community College Daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the annual AACC convention, it was AACC President Walter Bumphus asking renowned journalist Gayle King about her career, love of basketball and more. Plus this year’s AACC Leadership Award recipients.

2024 AACC Awards winners focus on student success
Community College Daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Getting one AACC Award of Excellence is impressive. Receiving two draws extra attention. But three? Well, ask Hudson County Community College what that’s like.

Heads up on coming proposed regs
Community College Daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Education Department will soon issue several new proposed rules that will affect postsecondary institutions, including community colleges. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State College (Ohio) — who represented community colleges on a panel charged with trying to negotiate those proposed rules — wants two-year colleges to read them and be vocal.

Tapping ATB to help adult learners
Community College Daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The U.S. Education Department is encouraging community colleges to tap federal assistance that is designed to help students who don’t have a high school diploma or its equivalent.

Working together to serve their community
Community College Daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baton Rouge Community College and ExxonMobil have teamed to bring training and employment opportunities to North Baton Rouge residents.

Building an academic excellence framework for faculty
Community College Daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City Colleges of Chicago has designed a framework to help faculty achieve excellence at all stages of the faculty lifecycle.

Seeking to boost student success in Appalachia
Community College Daily

As part of its mission to improve outcomes for rural students in its region, Community Colleges of Appalachia has developed a Rural Educators Academy that provides a structured learning experience with insights for college leaders, educators and staff that can help transform campus cultures and boost student outcomes.

Once the norm, collegiate prison programs grow again
Community College Daily

AACC 2024 session will feature schools that have participated in Second Chance Pell experiment.

The latest intelligence on AI degrees
Community College Daily

Leaders from Maricopa Community College, Houston Community College and Miami Dade College — the first three nationwide to develop AI associate and bachelor’s degrees — will provide insights into their strategies and challenges and make recommendations about curriculum, industry partners, student recruiting, faculty training and resources available for all of the above, at the AACC 2024 Annual.

Forging productive military partnerships
Community College Daily

Northern Virginia Community College has leveraged the geography of its home base — as well as programming in areas like data intelligence and cybersecurity — to launch promising partnerships with both the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.