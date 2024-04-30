Headlines

April 30, 2024

Men Of Color in college
The Men of Color Action Network is a coalition of community college educators who aim to help these students achieve their academic goals. Each year, it hosts a conference for students and professionals looking to build their careers.

What makes a good job for a community college student?
Recent focus groups with current working learners offer an understanding about how they juggle school and work and what they think about work-based learning opportunities offered through their college.

Pa. auditor general visits Westmoreland County Community College to tout new hiring practices
Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor knows the value of a community college education. It’s where he got his start on the road to becoming a state official.

How UH community colleges are opening doors for job opportunities
Free summer training classes are now available for sign up through the University of Hawaii Community Colleges’ Good Jobs Hawaii initiative.

First Lady Jill Biden to speak at Mesa Community College 2023-2024 commencement ceremony
First lady Jill Biden was announced on Tuesday as a special guest speaker at Mesa Community College’s 2023-2024 graduation ceremony on May 11.

