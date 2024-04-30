The Men of Color Action Network is a coalition of community college educators who aim to help these students achieve their academic goals. Each year, it hosts a conference for students and professionals looking to build their careers.
Recent focus groups with current working learners offer an understanding about how they juggle school and work and what they think about work-based learning opportunities offered through their college.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor knows the value of a community college education. It’s where he got his start on the road to becoming a state official.
Free summer training classes are now available for sign up through the University of Hawaii Community Colleges’ Good Jobs Hawaii initiative.
First lady Jill Biden was announced on Tuesday as a special guest speaker at Mesa Community College’s 2023-2024 graduation ceremony on May 11.