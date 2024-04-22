New York Times (subscription required)
Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have become a target of conservatives across the nation, with several states passing laws against them.
State House News Service
In Massachusetts, Senate President Karen Spilka is expected to outline her plan to make community college free to all students. She’s postulating that this move can help the state bolster its workforce and attempt to train the next generation of young people so they can remain in Massachusetts.
The 74
The turbulent rollout of the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid could mean thousands of low-income students will miss out on college this fall. But one person feels especially perturbed by the botched implementation.