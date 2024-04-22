Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff April 22, 2024    Print

What to know about state laws that limit or ban DEI efforts at colleges
New York Times (subscription required)

Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have become a target of conservatives across the nation, with several states passing laws against them.

Spilka embraces free community college, juvenile jurisdiction reform
State House News Service

In Massachusetts, Senate President Karen Spilka is expected to outline her plan to make community college free to all students. She’s postulating that this move can help the state bolster its workforce and attempt to train the next generation of young people so they can remain in Massachusetts.

Financial aid reform was his legacy. Now, Lamar Alexander calls it ‘a big mess’
The 74

The turbulent rollout of the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid could mean thousands of low-income students will miss out on college this fall. But one person feels especially perturbed by the botched implementation.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.