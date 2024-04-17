Funding roundup

With $862,000 in federal funding, Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) will establish a quantum science lab and develop a quantum training bootcamp. The initiative is part of a larger $7.1 million project sponsored by Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (New Mexico-D) to support 10 key projects across New Mexico.

The effort will include partners Sandia National Laboratories, Los Alamos National Laboratories and the University of New Mexico. CNM Ingenuity will manage the quantum science lab.

Through the bootcamp, students will learn about quantum computing processes, vacuum systems, and lasers and optics to meet the growing quantum workforce needs. By the end of the 10-week program, students will have the necessary skills to build, operate and maintain several types of quantum systems. They also will have the skills to become technicians in adjacent fields including semiconductor, solar and opto-electronics.

Along with the quantum certification students will earn through CNM Ingenuity, CNM’s School of Math, Science and Engineering is also developing an engineering technician program that will recognize the quantum bootcamp as credit for prior learning.

“There are very few formal quantum training programs like this, so it’s incredibly special that CNM is paving the way in that sense. We’re designing this program to serve employers and students in a really cutting-edge way, so if you’re interested in this kind of hands-on, innovative training, this is the place to be,” said Brian Rashap, CNM Ingenuity instructor.

Arizona

Central Arizona College (CAC) has received a $1.1 million Perkins Grant from the U.S. Department of Education in partnership with Arizona Western College, Yavapai College and Center for the Future of Arizona.

CAC will use the funding to expand its automated industrial technology (AIT) program to other CAC campuses and to create high school partnerships around manufacturing along with a pre-apprenticeship program that could lead to an apprenticeship in one of 14 trades.

Graduates of the AIT program may earn one or more certificates and an associate of applied science degree.

California

The San Bernardino Valley College Foundation has received a three-year, $2.2 million grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The grant continues the tribe’s long-term support of the SBVC Valley Bound Commitment program.

Of the funding, $1.3 million will go toward hiring three new categorically funded development positions within the SBVC Foundation to cultivate donor contributions and prepare for a major fundraising campaign in honor of SBVC’s upcoming 100th-anniversary celebration.

The remaining $900,000 will help to sustain the Valley-Bound Commitment program over the next three years.

“This grant is an investment to help our historically underserved community members find or create their own opportunities for a better quality of life for their families,” said Lynn Valbuena, chairwoman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

North Carolina

Randolph Community College (RCC) has made improvements and upgrades to networking and security across campus thanks to the Rural College Broadband Access Project (RCBAP) at the North Carolina Community College System. In total, RCC received just over $1.5 million in two allocations.

“This will provide a safe, secure and more efficient and reliable teaching and learning environment for our students, faculty, staff and administrators at our main and satellite locations,” RCC President/CEO Shah Ardalan said. “Equally important, the project has fortified our campus against potential cyber threats by implementing state-of-the-art security measures to safeguard sensitive data and protect RCC.”

The RCBAP bolstered broadband access on 45 rural college campuses throughout the state, implementing critical, college-specific IT infrastructure and network security improvements.

Ohio

Stark State College will use a $1.75 million Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to increase enrollment and graduation in its nursing programs, with a focus on underserved students. Funding also will help the college grow connections with healthcare employers.

“Nursing is the No. 1 in-demand career in the region, state and nation,” said Stark State College President Para M. Jones.

The college’s DOL-funded program, NEO-WIN (Northeast Ohio Workforce Initiative in Nursing), is a regional, career-building partnership among Stark State, employers, workforce organizations and other industry stakeholders. Its goal is to create and implement a career-development program that will address the skill needs of area healthcare employers and support underserved students in obtaining quality jobs with career-advancement opportunities in the healthcare industry. The program will specifically target registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

Pennsylvania

Bucks County Community College’s Center for Workforce Development will use a $250,000 grant to expand access to its building and construction trades pre-apprenticeship program. The grant is from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. Bucks is one of 14 grant recipients from the state’s $3.3 million Schools-to-Work initiative.

The pre-apprenticeship program aims to increase diversity in enrollment and offer math and literacy skills for entry into the trades. Bucks will provide the hands-on experience necessary to prepare graduates for jobs in the trades including basic electricity, plumbing and carpentry. Participants will earn industry-recognized credentials in OSHA10 and forklift safety. Students also will work one-on-one with a career coach to assist with the next steps whether it is finding an apprenticeship or preparing for union exams.

The college’s Center for Workforce Development will continue its partnership with the Bucks County Workforce Development Board, the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council and the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 19, which sponsors the pre-apprenticeship program.

Texas

Houston Community College (HCC) has received a $430,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to establish a comprehensive aviation maintenance technician program.

HCC will partner with industry experts and use state-of-the-art facilities to create a robust curriculum that prepares students for FAA certification and successful careers in the aviation maintenance field. The FAA grant is part of $13.5 million distributed to institutions across the nation to encourage people to become technicians and aviators.

Wisconsin

Madison College will partner with employers to meet the needs of a changing future workforce through the help of $1.38 million in Wisconsin Fast Forward grants.

The grants will provide training funds for manufacturing, healthcare and construction industries. More than 400 unemployed, bilingual and incumbent workers will benefit from the training.

Among the employer partners are Access Community Health, City of Portage Fire Department and SSM Health Care of Wisconsin.

Recruiting is underway for the SSM Health Care partnership with Madison College that will train current workers to become licensed practical nurses, says Madison College School of Nursing Dean Kerri Kliminski, with students tentatively completing the program in March 2026.

* * *

The Wisconsin Technical College System was awarded a $5.8 million Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grant from the U.S. Labor Department that the college will use to enhance advanced manufacturing education across the state.

Eight colleges and one regional project will receive grant money to fund the integration of embedded, short-term credentials within advanced manufacturing programs and the development of corresponding open education resources.

Western Technical College will coordinate the distribution of grant money.

“This funding represents a transformative opportunity not only for our students but for the entire manufacturing industry in Wisconsin,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “By embedding essential credentials into our programs, we are ensuring that our graduates are job-ready from day one, equipped with the skills that employers are actively seeking.”