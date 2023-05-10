In a speech at SUNY Westchester Community College, President Joe Biden touted what he says is economic progress under his administration and argued that Republicans’ plans to reduce the federal debt would hurt important federal programs, including Pell grants.
Hari Sreenivasan reports on a program spreading nationally to increase community college graduation rates. It’s part of the series Rethinking College.
Cerritos College in California is seeking to build an $80-million student housing project, offering 400 affordable beds by 2026. The average price will be $717 per bed, including utilities, far below Los Angeles’ typical rent, which ranges up to $1,800 per month, writes Superintendent/President Jose Fierro.
All of California’s community colleges are now providing students with some kind of support for basic needs, according to a draft report from the chancellor’s office.
Wayne Community College is one of 10 North Carolina two-year colleges that have joined a year-long initiative to help educational institutions better support their Latino students.
During the National Skills Coalition’s summit last week, three labor advocates explained why investment in basic digital skills is key to building a talent pool.