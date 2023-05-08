Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 7, 2023    Print

Community colleges readying for ‘enrollment cliff’ and other learning shifts
Roanoke Times

“We’re seeing more men, specifically males, participate in those short-course, direct-to-employment, credential-type programs,” says Adam Hutchison, president of Virginia Highlands Community College. “Heavy equipment operator, construction trades, commercial driver’s license, and things like that. We’re seeing a lot of growth in those areas.”

Lawmakers on Senate Workforce, Higher Education Committee listen to testimony from community college leaders
Spectrum News 1

Ohio community college leaders told lawmakers the amount of financial aid that is allocated to their schools is disproportionate compared to what larger universities receive.

Commentary: Martha Parham: Look closer at community colleges
Winona Daily News

Falling enrollment numbers are concerning, not because of the impact on the colleges, but because we recognize the disproportionate impact of enrollment declines impacts minority students to a much greater degree, writes Martha Parham of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Commentary: Community colleges provide a great alternative, as long as they employ best practices
Daily Item

Community colleges are proven workforce generators, aligning programming and learners with local business and industry employment vacancies.

Commentary: At Hillsborough Community College, our commitment to equity and inclusion is unwavering
Tampa Bay Times

More than half of the Florida college’s 42,000 student body are Black or Hispanic students working hard toward their degrees.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.