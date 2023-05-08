“We’re seeing more men, specifically males, participate in those short-course, direct-to-employment, credential-type programs,” says Adam Hutchison, president of Virginia Highlands Community College. “Heavy equipment operator, construction trades, commercial driver’s license, and things like that. We’re seeing a lot of growth in those areas.”
Ohio community college leaders told lawmakers the amount of financial aid that is allocated to their schools is disproportionate compared to what larger universities receive.
Falling enrollment numbers are concerning, not because of the impact on the colleges, but because we recognize the disproportionate impact of enrollment declines impacts minority students to a much greater degree, writes Martha Parham of the American Association of Community Colleges.
Community colleges are proven workforce generators, aligning programming and learners with local business and industry employment vacancies.
More than half of the Florida college’s 42,000 student body are Black or Hispanic students working hard toward their degrees.