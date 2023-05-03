2023 MentorLinks series

CC Daily this year published a series of articles exploring how various community colleges have leveraged the MentorLinks program. The application for the next MentorLinks cohort is now available.

Dog saliva and DNA

A Nebraska college that’s part of the MentorLinks program uses a unique approach to recruit STEM students from high schools to develop a pipeline into local biotech careers.

Using MentorLinks to revamp biomed tech program

The North Arkansas College program tapped industry externships for its instructors and also increased outreach to military veterans.

The trickle-down effect

How attaining an IT security credential helped a MentorLinks team to better serve their IT students.

EV races, crash-test dummies and more

MentorLinks helps a college in Ohio reboot project-related competitions to spark students’ interest in its mechanical engineering tech program.

A source of knowledge and inspiration

Through its various connections, the MentorLinks program guided a Lakeshore Technical College team to accomplish many of its professional and even personal goals.

Building a network of support, connections

For one Iowa college, the MentorLinks program has been invaluable in connecting with colleagues in the engineering field and more.

Kickstarting a biotech program at Compton

The MentorLinks application requires faculty members to obtain their college president’s signature on their application. That request led to a conversation between Compton College President Keith Curry and Katherine A. Marsh, an assistant professor of biology, about starting a biotechnology program at the urban college.

Attaining support to develop a cybersecurity workforce

A rural college in eastern Kentucky taps the MentorLinks program for critical resources to develop its cybersecurity program.