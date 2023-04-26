Headlines

California Community Colleges moving forward with bachelor’s degree approvals despite lawmaker objections
EdSource

Key lawmakers last week asked the system to pause the current cycle of applications to settle a dispute with the California State University.

American International College and Holyoke Community College to sign housing pact
MassLive

The partnership will make college housing options at the AIC campus in Springfield, Massachusetts, available to community college students 18 or older, enrolled full or part time and in good academic standing.

28 OCC faculty members take college’s early-retirement incentive
Syracuse.com

The package offered senior faculty members a $75,000 retirement incentive as Onondaga Community College copes with dwindling enrollment which contributes to its $5-million deficit.

