States look to community colleges to fill labor gap
Louisiana Illuminator

In total, legislatures in at least 10 states have expanded workforce training programs at community colleges since the start of the pandemic or begun paying tuition for students pursuing in-demand fields.

Republican bill grants lawmakers power over community colleges, cuts Cooper’s sway
News & Observer

North Carolina lawmakers are set to consider a bill Wednesday that would grant the Republican-led General Assembly more control over the 58-campus community college system, taking away power from the governor, members of the Council of State and local leaders.

Why Dems don’t agree on free community college — yet
Politico

In Massachusetts, the proposed MassReconnect for adults is a solid start to offering free community college, and there could be a debate about expanding it further in a year or two — once administrators have more time to prepare.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.