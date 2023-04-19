AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Boost leadership skills with Roueche-FLI and FPI

The next AACC John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute (Roueche-FLI) and Future Presidents Institute (FPI) will take place June 1-3 in Washington, D.C. Roueche-FLI is designed for department chairs, deans, assistant/associate deans or directors who look to advance into a senior leadership role. FPI is for senior leaders aspiring to the community college presidency. Registration is open for both.

Calling all presidents: Register for PASI

The AACC Presidents Academy Summer Institute (PASI) will be in Toronto, Ontario, July 15-18. PASI focuses on issues of critical importance to success in the role of the community college president, providing a mix of content experts and interaction around related case studies that result in the development/acquisition of ready-to-use skill sets that participants can apply back at their respective campuses. PASI also includes a special session for spouses and partners.

Program initiatives

Apply to serve on an AACC commission

AACC commissions were established to provide advice to the AACC board and staff, encourage collaboration among community college entities and organizations, provide a forum for focused conversation about the important community college issues and priorities of the day and more. If you are interested in serving on one of the nine AACC commissions, submit an application by May 4. Individuals must be AACC member CEOs, vice presidents/chancellors, associate vice presidents/chancellors or provosts to apply for a commission membership.

Resources

AACC Fast Facts

AACC has released the 2023 Fast Facts, which includes information on student demographics, funding and more.

AACC federal legislative update webinar

The AACC government relations team on April 13 held a legislative update webinar. It provided information on several policy topics, including Pell Grant eligibility for short-term programs, federal funding, Biden administration regulations, and more. A recording of the webinar is available.

Opportunities from other organizations

Learn about sustaining basic needs services

Education Northwest recently released an evaluation of ECMC Foundation’s basic needs initiative. The Basic Needs Initiative evaluation report provides case studies of basic needs services at colleges and universities and lessons for sustaining basic needs services focused on four goals. Education Northwest will hold a webinar May 4 to dive deeper into the report.

Start a long-term collaboration with NASA

NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) launched the MUREP Partnership Learning Annual Notification (MPLAN) award. It provides up to $50,000 for minority-serving institutions to further develop ideas, facilitate research and development and engage stakeholders. Proposals are due May 30. A pre-proposal Q&A webinar will be held on April 25.