Headlines

By Daily Staff April 6, 2023    Print

Bill aims to make college debt-free for foster youth in California
KCRA

A new bill going through the California legislature would cover the cost of college for foster youth. Senate Bill 307 would guarantee that those who were part of the foster care system in California would be able to go to college debt-free at institutions within the California State University, University of California and community college systems.

Task force proposes merging 2-year UW campus with Moraine Park Technical College
Wisconsin Public Radio

The Washington County Board of Supervisors will vote next week on a proposal to merge a two-year University of Wisconsin System campus – which has faced enrollment drops – with Moraine Park Technical College. The plan to create a community college pilot program comes three months after the UW System announced the end of classes at another two-year campus in Richland Center.

South Carolina college hosting job fair for adjunct professors
WPDE

Florence-Darlington Technical College in South Carolina is hosting an Adjunct Career Fair for anyone who is interested in becoming an adjunct professor for the college.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.