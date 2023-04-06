A new bill going through the California legislature would cover the cost of college for foster youth. Senate Bill 307 would guarantee that those who were part of the foster care system in California would be able to go to college debt-free at institutions within the California State University, University of California and community college systems.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will vote next week on a proposal to merge a two-year University of Wisconsin System campus – which has faced enrollment drops – with Moraine Park Technical College. The plan to create a community college pilot program comes three months after the UW System announced the end of classes at another two-year campus in Richland Center.
Florence-Darlington Technical College in South Carolina is hosting an Adjunct Career Fair for anyone who is interested in becoming an adjunct professor for the college.