The Seattle Times
Members and supporters of a legislative task force in Washington ask the state’s House and Senate to come together to approve the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges’ funding request to bolster an inclusive, skilled statewide workforce and support our educators.
The Portland Press Herald
First lady Jill Biden stopped at Southern Maine Community College to highlight the college’s workforce training programs and the state’s investment in free community college.
How Scottsdale Community College men’s basketball team overcame obstacles to reach the program’s greatest feats
Sports360AZ
After cruising to another regional conference state championship, the Scottsdale Community College basketball team reached all-time highs in program history. But the path here for the Fighting Artichokes was far from easy.