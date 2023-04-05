Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff April 5, 2023    Print

Opinion: Fully fund Washington community colleges to solve worker shortages
The Seattle Times

Members and supporters of a legislative task force in Washington ask the state’s House and Senate to come together to approve the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges’ funding request to bolster an inclusive, skilled statewide workforce and support our educators.

First lady Jill Biden visits Southern Maine Community College
The Portland Press Herald

First lady Jill Biden stopped at Southern Maine Community College to highlight the college’s workforce training programs and the state’s investment in free community college.

How Scottsdale Community College men’s basketball team overcame obstacles to reach the program’s greatest feats
Sports360AZ

After cruising to another regional conference state championship, the Scottsdale Community College basketball team reached all-time highs in program history. But the path here for the Fighting Artichokes was far from easy.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.