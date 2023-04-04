In a move to boost sagging community college enrollment and address student demand for job-ready education opportunities, Los Angeles Community College campuses are experimenting with a new genre of courses taught in the native language of students — Spanish, Korean, Russian. Students can take courses to become automotive technicians, or improve their understanding of child development and keyboarding skills.
“I’m focusing on community colleges and jobs … We need to work together to help our students get the education and the training that they need for the careers they want,” said First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. “And as technology changes — so many industries — these kinds of learning paths are more important than ever.”
A new bill would assure major coursework taken at an Illinois community college can transfer to any Illinois higher education institution.
The U.S. Education Department last week sent its proposed Title IX rule on athletics participation to the White House Office of Management and Budget, a key procedural step to unveiling the policy that’s expected to safeguard transgender students’ right to play on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.
Community colleges get less government money to spend, per student, than public four-year universities: $8,695, according to the Center for American Progress, compared with $17,540. Yet community college students need more support than their counterparts at four-year universities.
Capital Community College (Connecticut) is considering a new downtown Hartford campus, as its existing space in the former G. Fox department store building becomes increasingly outdated and in need of significant repairs.
Located at Clark State College, the Global Impact STEM Academy plans to expand hands-on learning programs to include aviation and aerospace fields.