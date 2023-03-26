A new state-funded program seeks to address both the physician shortage and diversity gap by propelling community college students onto medical school.
Lower enrollment isn’t new, but with the upcoming state budget still up in the air and federal pandemic funding at the end of its road, many colleges are facing a dire financial future.
Sen. Ted Budd and Kathryn Kyle, senior vice president of Labcorp, were among those who attended Friday’s grand opening of the North Carolina college’s Biotechnology Center of Excellence and a new Student Services Center.
North Iowa Area Community College electronics technology instructor Bob Franken has found his niche after losing his job when Eaton Corporation closed its Belmond location in 2019. He now teaches almost 40 students in NIACC’s NextGen Technician program how to code industrial machinery, especially robotics.
California State University is launching a new dual admission program in partnership with California Community Colleges in the hopes of helping more students easily transfer to its system.