The MAGA-fication of North Idaho College
New York Times

Former NIC President Rick MacLennan describes the college as “a canary in the coal mine” — a warning of what awaits local institutions across the country as fiercely partisan and disruptive cultural battles spread into new corners of public life.

New Hampshire community colleges are helping to train much needed electric vehicle mechanics
NPR

Mechanics need different skills to fix electric vehicles. That’s contributing to a shortage of EV mechanics. In New Hampshire, EV training programs are working to get technicians up to speed.

New $42M facility part of a ‘renaissance’ at Gwinnett Technical College
Gwinnett Daily Post

Classes in the 82,000-square-foot facility at the Georgia college are set to begin this week. The $42 million building will house the computer science and gaming departments, a cybersecurity war room, gaming technologies room, 29 classrooms and an eSports lab.

Free community college program pulls students from UMaine System
Portland Press Herald

A Maine lawmaker would expand upon the free tuition initiative to help prevent the enrollment declines at the state’s public universities from getting any worse.

How much does it cost to produce a community college graduate?
Hechinger Report

Even in states with progressive funding, researchers find there’s not enough for the neediest students.

Few graduate from community colleges, but officials say snapshot is deceiving
NOLA.com

Louisiana leaders say the rate is misleading, and leaves out thousands of nontraditional students who transfer to four-year schools, earn an industry-based certificate to get or enhance a job or who start and stop their college classes because of family obligations.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.