Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki February 23, 2023 Print Photos from AACC-member colleges. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon)(center), a community college alumna and a senior member of the House Education and the Workforce’s Higher Education Subcommittee, visited Oregon’s Tillamook Bay Community College to learn about its new nursing program and plans for expansion from President Ross Tomlin (right). (Photo: Office of Suzanne Bonamici) First Lady Dr. Joll Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona this month visited Mesa Community College to spotlight its Promise program. More than 80% of the program participants are first-generation college students, and enrollment has doubled in the second year. (Photo: office of Mayor John Giles) College of DuPage President Brian Caputo was among select community college leaders to meet recently with Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth to discuss partnership opportunities. (Photo: COD) Kristine Young, president of SUNY Orange, unveils the New York college’s new branding wrap “Your Path Begins Here” on its shuttle bus. (Photo: SUNY Orange) Jackson College theatre instructor Sara Anne Tomczak appeared this week on NBC’s Chicago Fire. “Our call time was 5 a.m. in downtown Chicago,” she said about the experience. “They had rented out a whole floor of a building, and there were about 50 people on the set, all different jobs behind the scenes. I had my own trailer with breakfast waiting, hair and make-up artists; very cool and very fun.” (Photo: Jackson College) Steven Smith (third from right), a collision repair and refinishing technology instructor at Randolph Community College, observes 10th-grade students participating in a damage repair activity. More than 200 students visited the college’s Richard Petty Education Center this week as part of Automotive Day. (Photo: RCC) Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson (left) visited the College of Central Florida (CF) Vintage Farm Campus, which offers the only hands-on, agriculture-related learning programs in the Florida College System. He discussed sustainable agriculture practices and technology with agribusiness program manager Tavis Douglass (center) and CF President Jim Henningsen. (Photo: CF) Jonathan Williams (left), a Portland Community College diesel service technology instructor, is organizing an adventure motorcycle ride from Portland, Oregon, to the Canadian Arctic via the Tuktoyaktuk (Tuk) Highway this June to bring awareness to the high rate of veteran and active-duty military suicides. (Photo: PCC) Kelsey Ruiz, a Gadsden State Community College student in the dental assistant program, speaks to members of the White House Initiative for HBCUs during their visit to the Alabama college. (Photo: Gadsden State) Amit B. Singh (left), president of Edmonds College in Washington, chats with Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Washington), who toured the Advanced Manufacturing Center. Larsen also helped to secure $1.3 million in federal earmarks for the college to train maritime industry workers as well as for AI and robotics. (Photo: Edmonds College)