Hendersonville Times-News
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein made a stop at Blue Ridge Community College this week to discuss the allocation of the $26 billion in opioid settlement funds that he helped to negotiate.
Cape Cod Times
Improving student access to community colleges would provide a much-needed boost to the Cape and Islands workforce, officials, educators and business leaders agree.
Renewables industry should engage community colleges to address labor shortage, development official says
Utility Dive
Renewable energy developers must meet registered apprenticeship requirements to qualify for certain Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, but they struggle to find workers, an attorney said.