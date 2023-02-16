FAME expands in North Carolina

FAME expands in North Carolina

Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) has partnered with the North Carolina Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (NC FAME) Program.

NC FAME caters to those interested in pursuing a career in STEM-related fields in manufacturing and provides a two-year, debt-free associate degree. The program — the first of its kind in North Carolina — will work with GTCC to educate students in a college setting, while also providing on-the-job training with one of four local NC FAME sponsor companies: Jowat Adhesives, MasterBrand Cabinets, Toyota Battery Manufacturing and Zielh-Abegg, a manufacturer of fans for ventilation and air-conditioning applications.

“FAME is a powerful tool in an employer’s toolbox to develop global best technical talent,” said Tony Davis, FAME national director for the Manufacturing Institute. “Employers have a distinct need and are collaborating with local partners to expand career pathway opportunities for the region’s workforce by bringing this powerful program to their area.”

FAME, initially created by Toyota, is now run by the Manufacturing Institute, which partners with the National Association of Manufacturers. FAME USA has grown to include 37 chapters supported by more than 400 company partners across 14 states. More than 1,500 students have graduated since 2012, with more than half of those since spring 2020.

Increasing access for working adults

Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with Guild to use its proprietary Career Opportunity Platform to enable employers in Indiana and across the U.S. to allow their employees to expand their skills and knowledge through selected online programs.

Guild matches higher education needs of employers and employees with pre-determined programs offered through Ivy Tech’s online platform, IvyOnline. Many employers using the system pay all or a portion of their employees’ tuition and fees, according to a release. Companies offering Ivy Tech programs to their employees through Guild include Kohl’s, Regions Bank, Sentara Healthcare, Target and Walmart.

“Ivy Tech is an innovator in workforce-aligned learning. Their programs are high-quality, affordable and uniquely suited to support the needs of working adult learners,” said Marty Martinez, senior vice president of the Learning Marketplace at Guild.

The Ivy Tech Evansville campus serves as the enrollment hub for the Guild initiative, and a similar program — Achieve Your Degree — working with employers to defer tuition payment until the end of the semester.

Second chances for individuals involved in legal systems

In partnership with the Broward State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Corrections, Broward College has launched two new programs to improve access to postsecondary opportunities for residents affected by the justice system.

Both programs — the Transformational Justice Program and the Court to College Diversion Program — offer non-violent, first-time offenders, victims of crimes and other residents of Broward County, Florida, the opportunity to enroll in skills training and receive industry-recognized credentials that can lead to sustainable employment.

“We want to give these residents a second chance by helping them acquire the knowledge, skills and experience they need to succeed in the workforce and improve their opportunities for economic mobility,” said Broward College President Gregory Adam Haile.

The Court to College Diversion Program allows eligible offenders to avoid a criminal conviction. Their case is diverted from the trial court process, and individuals can instead pursue an opportunity to improve their technical skills in high-demand industries, according to the college. Students have been enrolled in the program since October.

“We always prefer to see people in a classroom instead of a courtroom or a jail cell,” said Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor. “This program will give students a second chance and the practical skills they need to be successful in the workforce.”

In addition to support through state grants, the college has received $1 million from the Lennar Foundation for the two programs.

Tech career opportunities in live entertainment industry

Lone Star College (LSC) has partnered with live production company Upstaging to provide graduates with employment opportunities in the touring and production entertainment industry.

“The entertainment and concert touring event business is experiencing explosive growth, which has created opportunities for the next generation of entertainment professionals,” Linda Leto Head, the Texas college’s senior associate vice chancellor for external and employer relations, said in a release. “This new level of partnership with Upstaging will train Lone Star College students on the latest knowledge and technology needed to successfully pursue a career in the production industry.”

Upstaging’s services include stage lighting, video production, scenic construction, large event production and management, sales and installation, and transportation. Through the partnership, Upstaging will offer virtual guest lecturers, give on-site tours, training on industry-standard equipment and conducting additional training opportunities for LSC students.

A grow-your-own healthcare partnership in Arizona

Arizona Western College (AWC) and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) have recently entered into an affiliation agreement to create new programs and facilities for a wide range of healthcare training, including a new allied health training facility adjacent to YRMC.

The training facility will include programs in areas such as nursing, behavioral health, phlebotomy technician, medical billing and coding, radiologic technology and more. Construction is expected to begin in 2024. The three-story, 75,000-square-foot building will also be home to medical residency training at YRMC.

“Our partnership with AWC takes a new approach to expanding career opportunities and growing our own,” YRMC President and CEO Robert Trenschel said in a release. “Growing our own local talent is a win-win investment in our community. Graduates that result from this partnership will provide care for our neighbors, relatives and visitors for years to come.”

AWC President Daniel Corr noted the importance of such partnerships to address critical community issues.

“It is a true demonstration of what is possible when industry and advanced learning come together for the greater good of the communities we serve,” he said.