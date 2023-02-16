Results of a new study shows community colleges are building on pandemic-era success when more students turned to online education.
“We’ve noticed that our largest area of growth is in dual enrollment. That’s up around 80%,” said Jeff Goodwin, president of the Alabama college. “We’ve also had a small increase in our retention of students, first-time students, and as well as our adult ed, nontraditional students.”
Working collaboratively with Wyoming’s community colleges, the University of Wyoming can reach nearly triple the number of students than it can alone.
An independent report found that Alabama’s community and technical colleges have a collective $6.6 billion annual impact on the state’s economy and support one of every 27 jobs in Alabama.
There’s a new partnership in the works with Metropolitan Community College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The schools are teaming up to create a social justice transfer degree program.
Two Virginia community colleges partner to offer new program to prepare individuals for careers as power line workers.