By Daily Staff February 16, 2023    Print

Online education boosts enrollment at community colleges
Public News Service

Results of a new study shows community colleges are building on pandemic-era success when more students turned to online education.

Northwest Shoals Community College enrollment jumps by 30%
WHNT

“We’ve noticed that our largest area of growth is in dual enrollment. That’s up around 80%,” said Jeff Goodwin, president of the Alabama college. “We’ve also had a small increase in our retention of students, first-time students, and as well as our adult ed, nontraditional students.”

Wyoming Innovation Partnership enters next phase
Laramie Boomerang

Working collaboratively with Wyoming’s community colleges, the University of Wyoming can reach nearly triple the number of students than it can alone.

New report shows community colleges have huge impact on Alabama’s economy
Gadsden Times

An independent report found that Alabama’s community and technical colleges have a collective $6.6 billion annual impact on the state’s economy and support one of every 27 jobs in Alabama.

Metropolitan Community College and UNO partners to creates a new social justice transfer program
KETV

There’s a new partnership in the works with Metropolitan Community College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The schools are teaming up to create a social justice transfer degree program.

Expanded power line training program
Martinsville Bulletin

Two Virginia community colleges partner to offer new program to prepare individuals for careers as power line workers.

