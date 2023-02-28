Headlines

Biden to nominate Julie Su as next U.S. labor secretary
Associated Press

President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Commentary: Community college bias? Study of 3,000 CUNY educators shows skewed views of students and their credits
The 74

A new survey finds a huge difference of opinion in how faculty at two- and four-year CUNY schools view students who transfer — and the credits they bring.

OCC offers incentives for faculty who retire early to counter dwindling enrollment
Syracuse.com

New York’s Onondaga Community College is offering senior faculty members a $75,000 retirement incentive as the college copes with dwindling enrollment.

Lawmakers mull nixing Oregon’s promise program to focus on aid to low-income students
The Oregonian/OregonLive

State lawmakers could consider a bill to phase out Oregon’s tuition-free community college program and instead increase financial aid for low-income students, said Sen. Michael Dembrow, who chairs the Senate Education Committee.

How Murphy’s proposed budget would affect college affordability
NorthJersey.com

$134 million of the higher education money proposed in the New Jersey governor’s budget would go towards two College Promise programs designed to have at least 65% of New Jerseyans earn a postsecondary degree or certification by 2025.

Vocational, STEM, law enforcement focuses of Hawkeye referendum projects
The Courier

Hawkeye Community College officials are confident $35 million in general obligation bonds to fund three facility projects will better position their campus to serve future needs of the state and local community.

