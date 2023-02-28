President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
A new survey finds a huge difference of opinion in how faculty at two- and four-year CUNY schools view students who transfer — and the credits they bring.
New York’s Onondaga Community College is offering senior faculty members a $75,000 retirement incentive as the college copes with dwindling enrollment.
State lawmakers could consider a bill to phase out Oregon’s tuition-free community college program and instead increase financial aid for low-income students, said Sen. Michael Dembrow, who chairs the Senate Education Committee.
$134 million of the higher education money proposed in the New Jersey governor’s budget would go towards two College Promise programs designed to have at least 65% of New Jerseyans earn a postsecondary degree or certification by 2025.
Hawkeye Community College officials are confident $35 million in general obligation bonds to fund three facility projects will better position their campus to serve future needs of the state and local community.