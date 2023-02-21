A package of legislative proposals would scale up enrollment efforts and subsidize fees for some students.
For thousands of community college students who vie each year to transfer to ultracompetitive UCLA, it sounds like a dream: Complete required coursework, meet a specified grade-point average and earn guaranteed admission to the most popular university in the nation. That’s what Gov. Gavin Newsom directed UCLA to do in his proposed budget last month — or risk losing $20 million in state funding. But opposition to it surfaced last week in unexpectedly strong language.
A look at Haywood Community College (North Carolina) provides a snapshot into just how much this state expects of our community colleges, and begs the question: Why under-resource our community colleges when they are such important drivers of economic impact?
John B. King, Jr., moderated a panel conversation with state and industry experts to address New York state’s opportunity to become a global leader in semiconductor technology.
River Parishes Community College’s nine-week process technology class, PTEC Express, returns in May, college officials have announced.
Metropolitan Community College is seeking to take over the Marine Corps Reserve Training Center adjacent to its Fort Omaha campus for future expansion, a move that would effectively end a 155-year military presence at the historic site.