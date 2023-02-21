AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

The schedule for AACC Annual is available online. There are more than 200 sessions falling within six tracks, meaning there’s sure to be something for everyone in the community college sector. Register now. You don’t want to miss out on this premier networking and professional development event.

Reach new career heights

AACC Annual will feature the inaugural Career Expo on April 1. Are you looking for your next job opportunity? Or is your college recruiting new talent? The expo will support both employers and job seekers at the nation’s largest gathering of community college professionals.

Program initiatives

Apply to serve on an AACC commission

AACC commissions were established to provide advice to the AACC board and staff, encourage collaboration among community college entities and organizations, provide a forum for focused conversation about the important community college issues and priorities of the day, and more. If you are a CEO, chancellor, vice president, associate vice president or provost at an AACC member institution, you are eligible to apply to serve on one of the nine AACC commissions. Submit an application by May 4.

Get a team together for CCIC

AACC, in partnership with the National Science Foundation, invites community college students to participate in the 2023 Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC). In this national competition, teams of community college students, working with a faculty or administrator mentor, use STEM to innovate solutions to real-world problems. Ten selected teams will receive travel support to attend an Innovation Boot Camp in the Washington, D.C., metro area, and compete for cash awards. Applications are due March 30.

Resources

New issue of CC Journal now online

Read the February/March issue of Community College Journal online now. It focuses on changing perceptions of community college and higher education.

Opportunities from other organizations

Hudson County Community College will host its Second Annual Teaching and Learning Symposium on Social Justice in Higher Education beginning February 27. The week-long, virtual event will feature nearly 40 nationally acclaimed presenters who will speak about social justice issues confronting higher education and all Americans. The event is free to attend. Register today.

New NSF opportunity for community colleges

The National Science Foundation is seeking proposals for the new RED Two-Year track – projects that will develop radically new approaches among multiple two-year institutions to expand the path to engineering and engineering technology programs, with focus on the department’s disciplinary courses and programs. Contact Kemi Ladeji-Osias for more information. Register to attend an informational webinar on March 8.

New grant opportunity from NCWE

The National Council for Workforce Education (NCWE), supported by grant funding from JPMorgan Chase, invites eligible colleges to apply for a new grant opportunity. The Money Smart Financial Coaching Program (MSFCP) will target community colleges that serve predominantly low-income and underserved students as well as Historically black colleges and universities. The program will provide up to $138,000 to each selected institution over an 18-month period, as well as other supports to integrate financial coaching into student services and build capacity to improve student financial health. Applications are due March 31.

Join the 2023 National Survey of College Internships

Beginning this spring, Strada Education Network’s research team will provide the National Survey of College Internships to interested institutions and organizations. The NSCI provides a data framework that includes purpose, prevalence, quality and equitable access. It’s designed to provide institutional leaders with actionable insights for continuous improvement efforts. Interested? Strada Education Network is able to subsidize the cost of administering this survey to your current students. To participate, contact info@collegeinternshipsurvey.org or fill out this form by February 27.