By Daily Staff February 15, 2023

From community college to medical school
AAMC News (Association of American Medical Colleges)

Students attending community colleges face barriers to becoming doctors. Medical schools hope new programs will help.

How Bay Area community colleges handle campus safety in time of mass shootings
NBC Bay Area

The California colleges partner with local law enforcement for active shooter training exercises to help familiarize agencies with the layout of the campuses should an active shooting take place.

Will California colleges keep requiring Covid vaccines?
Bay Area News Group

California community colleges set their policies individually, but several indicated that their boards now are reconsidering their Covid vaccine requirements.

PCC expansion plans include welding facility, workforce development center
The Standard

As North Carolina’s Pitt Community College plans for this spring’s dedication of the $14 million, 28,000-square-foot Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement, plans are underway for a new welding facility nearby.

Austin Community College offering 50% discount for lineworker program
KVUE

In response to the recent winter storm and subsequent widespread power outages, the Texas college is offering a major discount for its lineworker program.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.