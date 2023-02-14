The 74

Endress + Hauser, a Swiss and German company that makes manufacturing equipment, and the Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training pay full community college tuition for apprentices and also pay them for 40-hour work weeks all three years, even when they are attending college a few days a week. Apprentices are expected to stay and work for two years after their three-year program, so it’s a direct pipeline to work for students and the company.