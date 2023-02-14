Headlines

By Daily Staff February 14, 2023

Indianapolis students get ‘leg up’ on careers with European-style apprenticeships
Endress + Hauser, a Swiss and German company that makes manufacturing equipment, and the Industry Consortium for Advanced Technical Training pay full community college tuition for apprentices and also pay them for 40-hour work weeks all three years, even when they are attending college a few days a week. Apprentices are expected to stay and work for two years after their three-year program, so it’s a direct pipeline to work for students and the company.

First lady visits Mesa to promote tuition-free community college
First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Mesa, Arizona, on Monday to promote a Mesa Community College program that offers two years of tuition-free education to students.

OTC approves two building projects to target workforce shortages
Missouri’s Ozarks Technical Community College has approved funding for two building projects to help students who enter the healthcare field and the plumbing industry.

