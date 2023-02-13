Headlines

By Daily Staff February 13, 2023

Hard Labor: Biden faces tough choice to replace Marty Walsh
The Hill

Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Su and former Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-New York) are considered front-runners for the top U.S. Labor Department job as Marty Walsh is expected to leave soon to lead the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

In Iowa, more community college students opting for certificates
Associated Press

Certificates comprised the largest percent of credit awards at Iowa’s 15 community colleges during the 2021-2022 academic year, at 26.7%.

Jill Biden in Mesa to meet with community college leaders, mayor on higher education
Arizona Republic

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was scheduled to visit Mesa Community College on Monday to highlight the city’s scholarship program.

