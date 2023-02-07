Maryland Association of Community Colleges Executive Director Brad Phillips is cautiously optimistic about the 8% increase in first-time students at the state’s two-year colleges but noted that overall enrollment is still down 2.2%.
Washington’s employers say they are ready, today, to hire graduates of community colleges and apprenticeship programs. But too few Washingtonians are taking advantage of the vast opportunities community colleges can offer.
With the gap in skilled manufacturing jobs expected to grow, programs like Grand Rapids Community College’s One Workforce for West Michigan Manufacturing will be pivotal in keeping Michigan’s workforce ready to take on new opportunities in Industry 4.0.
Fast Track debuted in 2019 as a way for non-traditional students to pay for higher education in high-demand fields like nursing, welding and teaching. It’s is a no-strings-attached grant for qualified individuals.
A division of Pueblo Community College will receive state funding to launch a program that seeks to revitalize rural housing and support construction training initiatives in Pueblo.