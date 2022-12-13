Commentary: New NSF funding to bolster community college, HBCU capacity for the innovation economy

Forbes

The National Science Foundation has launched a new $20 million workforce program called Enabling Partnerships to Increase Innovation Capacity (EPIIC) that will help colleges build their partnership capacity for training leading to jobs in emerging technology fields, including in AI, quantum computing, nanotechnology and clean energy.

JLARC says colleges, school divisions could cover dual enrollment costs

Richmond Times Dispatch

Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recommends community colleges and K-12 school divisions eliminate tuition and fees for dual-enrollment courses provided on high school campuses — a decision the General Assembly could act on in several ways.

The best outcome? Higher income

Site Selection Magazine

A new project from the Aspen Institute and Columbia University’s Community College Research Center aims to align credentials with better earnings.

Why Community College of Philadelphia believes it can buck national trend of enrollment declines

Philadelphia Business Journal (subscription required)

The so-called enrollment cliff many higher education institutions are grappling with is hitting community colleges hard, but the Community College of Philadelphia is seeing figures that give the school’s leadership hope.