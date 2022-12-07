Some New Hampshire students who receive SNAP benefits can take free college courses for high-demand industries

WMUR

A pilot program starting next month will help some college students learn for free. It’s an expansion of the partnership between Manchester Community College and the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

People are ‘long social distancing’ due to Covid-19. Economists say that’s contributing to a drop in labor-force participation.

MarketWatch

More than two years after the coronavirus pandemic began, a desire for social distancing is still keeping some people from going back to work. Some economists say it may also be having an impact on the country’s economic output.

Human trafficking survivor tells her story at Jefferson Community College

WWNY

To an audience filled with students, young adults, social workers, and law enforcement, survivor, Rebecca Bender educated the community about red flags and manipulation. She said traffickers take a victim’s vulnerabilities and exploit them to gain trust.

Trend: More than one-third of students choose online learning at SCC

Omaha Wolrd-Herald

At Southeast Community College in Nebraska, the steady increase in online course enrollment has primarily come about organically via word of mouth, rather than from marketing of SCC’s offerings, according to college officials.