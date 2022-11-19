Newsmakers

New CEOs

Rosana Reyes will serve as the next president of Lamar Community College (LCC) in Colorado, effective March 1, 2023. Currently, she is vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at Luzerne County Community College in Pennsylvania.

At Luzerne, Reyes has led efforts during the pandemic that increased enrollment and retention rates by more than 10%, according to the college. During her tenure, she also helped to secure public and private funding to build and open a new student learning commons, e-sports arena and recovery institute to support students living with a substance use disorder.

Prior to Luzerne, Reyes was associate vice president of the Newburgh Campus of SUNY Orange in New York. She also served as the college’s director of educational partnerships. In addition, Reyes also previously was director of the Higher Education Opportunity Program at Mount Saint Mary College.

Interim CEO

Margaret Sanchez will serve as interim chancellor of Kauai Community College in Hawaii, effective January 3. She has served for five years as vice chancellor for student affairs at the college.

Sanchez previously was associate dean of matriculation at City College of San Francisco, and also served as both learning center director and MESA director, a learning community for students pursuing four-year degrees in STEM, at Mendocino College.

Kudos

Ross Tomlin, president of Tillamook Bay Community College, has received the 2022 Howard Cherry Community College Administrator award from the Oregon Community College Association. The association noted Tomlin’s advocacy at the state level in support of educational equity for rural community college students and his commitment to building strong partnerships with K-14 to ensure student success and local economic development.

CEO retirement announcement

Cathleen McColgin, who has served as president of Herkimer County Community College (HCCC) in New York since 2015, has announced plans to retire on August 31, 2023.

During McColgin’s seven-plus years as president, the college developed several new programs such as health professions, electrical technology, supply chain management, and communication and media associate degree programs. New short-term programs included pre-employment police basic training and emergency management certificate programs and a supply chain management micro-credential program. McColgin also led the multi-million dollar construction project of an electrical technology smart grid lab in partnership with the New York Power Authority.

Recent student success initiatives implemented at HCCC have included the Commit 2 Complete and BookMarket programs, a food pantry, and several new mental health and wellness services.

McColgin also serves as president of the New York Community College Presidents and is a member of the President’s Advisory Council for the National Junior College Athletic Association board of regents. She is a member of the Higher Education Research and Development Institute, a national advisory board comprised of community college presidents, and serves as an evaluator for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Appointments

At the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), Jessie Schook has been named vice president of workforce and economic development, and Scott Tracy has been named KCTCS assistant vice president and executive director of the KCTCS Foundation. Tracy most recently was capital campaign director at the University of Tampa. Schook recently was KCTCS associate vice president of workforce and economic development and executive director of Workforce Solutions.

At Prince George’s Community College in Maryland, Justin Douds is now vice president for policy and general counsel, and Sherrie Johnson is vice president for external affairs, communications and advancement. Most recently, Douds was an education attorney with the District of Columbia Public Schools’ Office of the General Counsel. Johnson was director of communications with the Prince William County Government.